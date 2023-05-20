Tri-Continental Co. Plans None Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Tri-Continental Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TY opened at $26.38 on Friday. Tri-Continental has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $29.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri-Continental

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 4,484.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tri-Continental in the first quarter worth $206,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 42.7% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 35,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,931,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. 9.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

