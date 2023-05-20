Centene (NYSE:CNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $65.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.99. Centene has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 39.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth about $749,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Centene by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Centene by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after acquiring an additional 206,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

