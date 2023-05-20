Insider Selling: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Sells $12,529.60 in Stock

Posted by on May 20th, 2023

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Rating) CFO Charles N. York II sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $12,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $51,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.