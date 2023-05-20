Insider Selling: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Sells $12,529.60 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CFO Charles N. York II sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $12,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $51,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.