Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the construction company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Advanced Drainage Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $6.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $96.55 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $617.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.9% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 16,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,691,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Articles

