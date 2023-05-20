Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Announces Earnings Results

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

EXP opened at $167.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $169.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.64.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

About Eagle Materials

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 34.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.