Shaun Marklew Sells 39,278 Shares of Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Stock

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) CTO Shaun Marklew sold 39,278 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $12,176.18. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shaun Marklew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Shaun Marklew sold 2,938 shares of Boxlight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $1,586.52.

Boxlight Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Boxlight Co. has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boxlight ( NASDAQ:BOXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Boxlight Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Boxlight from $2.50 to $1.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Boxlight from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Trading of Boxlight

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Boxlight by 453.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Boxlight by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Boxlight in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boxlight by 792.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 488,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boxlight in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corp. is a technology company, which engages in developing, selling, and providing interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. It also designs, manufactures, and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

