Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CAO Brian Gephart Sells 1,237 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) CAO Brian Gephart sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $13,458.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Magnite Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $11.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

MGNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research downgraded Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 555.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,128,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Magnite by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,435,000 after purchasing an additional 262,869 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,707,000 after purchasing an additional 35,988 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 39.3% during the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,792,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,560 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Magnite by 132.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,221,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

See Also

