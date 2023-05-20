Richard Danis Sells 22,919 Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) General Counsel Richard Danis sold 22,919 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $11,688.69. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,176,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,921.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Danis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Richard Danis sold 50,871 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $28,487.76.

Rigetti Computing Stock Down 12.5 %

RGTI opened at $0.51 on Friday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 567.88%. The business had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,728,000. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

