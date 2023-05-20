Matthew Morris Purchases 4,134 Shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Stock

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) Director Matthew Morris bought 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $13,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,134 shares in the company, valued at $40,770.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stabilis Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Stabilis Solutions stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $29.59 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Stabilis Solutions

Separately, TheStreet lowered Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Stabilis Solutions by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

Featured Stories

