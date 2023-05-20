LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.63 Per Share

LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from LMS Capital’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LMS Capital Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of LON:LMS opened at GBX 23.30 ($0.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of £18.81 million, a PE ratio of -1,165.00 and a beta of 0.47. LMS Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 21.52 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 36.40 ($0.46). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 27.26.
About LMS Capital
