Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Insider Acquires $14,062.50 in Stock

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) insider Eric J. Bock acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,062.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,028,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,675,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

GBTG opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBTG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Business Travel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

About Global Business Travel Group

(Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.