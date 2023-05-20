Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Insider Acquires $14,062.50 in Stock

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) insider Eric J. Bock acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,062.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,028,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,675,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance
GBTG opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $9.97.
Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.
About Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.
Featured Stories
