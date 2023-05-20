Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Flowers Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $1.15-1.25 EPS.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of FLO stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1,475.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Flowers Foods

FLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

