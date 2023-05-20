Sealed Air Co. (SEE) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 23rd

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

Sealed Air has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Sealed Air has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Sealed Air stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.70. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEE. StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 307.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

