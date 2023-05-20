StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

NYSE CMC opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

