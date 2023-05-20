PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) CFO Buys $53,500.00 in Stock

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $5.70 on Friday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.04%. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNNT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5,609.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 812,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 798,031 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,787,000 after acquiring an additional 290,107 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 1,928.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 249,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 237,376 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 2,634,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 186,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 134,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

