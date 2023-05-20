Sean Patrick Buckley Sells 5,640 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $61,363.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 335,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,028.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Magnite Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. Analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MGNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 171.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 704,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 445,618 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7.1% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 623,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 41,135 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 48.7% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 91,030 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 4,993.4% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 817,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 801,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 10.1% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 702,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 64,397 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

