Whitestone REIT (WSR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 12th

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 92.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSR opened at $8.61 on Friday. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $425.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitestone REIT

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $33,033.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,077.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

