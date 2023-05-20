10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Sells $106,700.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 895,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,790,503.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $107,640.00.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Serge Saxonov sold 1,941 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $92,682.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $55.35 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.75.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. Stephens started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

