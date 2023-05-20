Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) VP Acquires $14,682.36 in Stock

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) VP Lee Bagwell acquired 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $14,682.36. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,224.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, May 5th, Lee Bagwell acquired 2,329 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $21,682.99.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Lee Bagwell acquired 100 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $909.00.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CBAN opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $17.12.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Colony Bankcorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 82.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBAN. StockNews.com began coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

About Colony Bankcorp

(Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

