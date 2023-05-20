Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 3,110 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 22.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $918,413.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 821,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $196,045.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,391.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $918,413.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 821,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,250.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 514,040 shares of company stock worth $4,877,649. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 1.7 %

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.10. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

