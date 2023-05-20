Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 118.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Generac worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Generac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $113.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $299.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,719,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 55,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. Bank of America lowered Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.39.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Articles

