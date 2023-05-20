Citigroup Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 152,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,578,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $671.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $38.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

