Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CarMax worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

KMX stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $106.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

