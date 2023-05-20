Citigroup Inc. Has $5.70 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 44,016 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $29,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $53.00 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $58.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average is $49.49.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

