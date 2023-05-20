Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,351 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Assurant worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Assurant by 53.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Assurant by 1,315.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 548,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,648,000 after purchasing an additional 509,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Assurant by 21.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,879,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,977,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $128.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $185.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.06.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Several research firms have commented on AIZ. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

