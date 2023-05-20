iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,105,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,824,000 after buying an additional 460,370 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 284,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 243,766 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,264,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,929,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after purchasing an additional 76,817 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IOO stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.69.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

