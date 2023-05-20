Citigroup Inc. Has $7.13 Million Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,900,000 after purchasing an additional 90,041 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 108.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after purchasing an additional 727,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,268,000 after purchasing an additional 45,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $85.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.65.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $243,395.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,428,985.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $41,078.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,628.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $243,395.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,428,985.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,336. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.10.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

