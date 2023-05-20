Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,310 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Confluent worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 23.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Confluent by 60.5% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,372,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after purchasing an additional 517,458 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Confluent by 6.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Confluent by 703.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at $22,235,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $6,079,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $6,079,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $149,922.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 325,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,345.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,348,118 shares of company stock valued at $32,166,699. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFLT. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Confluent from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.53.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $27.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

