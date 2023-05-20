Citigroup Inc. Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 135.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,640 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.41. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

