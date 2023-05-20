HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 4,887 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,998,964,000 after purchasing an additional 417,578 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,517,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,852,000 after purchasing an additional 131,879 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,935,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,863,000 after purchasing an additional 269,862 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,018,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,255,000 after purchasing an additional 137,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

MCHP opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.78. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.66%.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.