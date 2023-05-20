HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,089 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:J opened at $116.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $140.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,060,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,733,242. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

See Also

