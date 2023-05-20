HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 3,169 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.44.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

