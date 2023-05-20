HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 32,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ferrari by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.40.

NYSE:RACE opened at $298.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.38 and a 200 day moving average of $249.19. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $299.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.9876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

