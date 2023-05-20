HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 123.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,098 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PID. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

PID opened at $18.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

