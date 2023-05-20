HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 10.92% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWCO. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 79,679 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

EWCO stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $117.83 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. EWCO was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

