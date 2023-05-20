HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 283.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 2.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $177.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.76 and its 200 day moving average is $173.45.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 11.34%.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

