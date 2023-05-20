HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,954 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 84,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MUI opened at $11.26 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.