Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BLPH. Laidlaw began coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of BLPH opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Life Science Opportu Puissance sold 560,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $5,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,211,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,458,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

