Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nabors Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered Nabors Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

NBR stock opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.49. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $193.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $868.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.76.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Valiant Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at about $19,420,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 158.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after buying an additional 143,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after buying an additional 136,874 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $14,112,000. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,797,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

