Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nabors Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered Nabors Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.00.
NBR stock opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.49. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $193.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $868.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.76.
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
