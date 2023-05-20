NU (NYSE:NU) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $6.10 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00.

NU has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.51.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NU stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. NU has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Analysts forecast that NU will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of NU by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,228,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NU by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 114,648,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,621,000 after acquiring an additional 27,413,836 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NU during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in NU by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in NU during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NU

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.