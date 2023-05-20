Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.18.

Braze Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Braze stock opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58. Braze has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.65 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. Research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $77,801.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,899.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,624 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $77,801.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,899.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,430,712.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,410.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Braze by 765.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 109,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Braze by 15.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 34,764 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Braze by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 36,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Braze by 1,594.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 258,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 242,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

