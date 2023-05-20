Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) PT Raised to $10.00

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Immutep Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Immutep stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87. Immutep has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $3.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immutep

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Immutep during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Immutep by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 21,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its products include eftilagimod alpha (IMP321), IMP761, leramilimab (IMP701), and GSK‘781 (IMP731). The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

