Robert G. Jr. Spignesi Buys 20,000 Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Stock

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) CEO Robert G. Jr. Spignesi acquired 20,000 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $18,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,575.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Up 17.2 %

Shares of RPID stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $5.40.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 34.62% and a negative net margin of 331.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPID. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

