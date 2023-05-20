Stanley S. Trotman, Jr. Acquires 7,657 Shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) Director Stanley S. Trotman, Jr. purchased 7,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $18,376.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 135,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,376.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Forian Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:FORA opened at $2.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $77.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.92. Forian Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.48.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forian in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Forian by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Brainard Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Forian by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Forian by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forian by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

