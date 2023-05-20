Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Insider Kathryn Manning Purchases 1,400 Shares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) insider Kathryn Manning bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $20,076.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,998.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $373.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 11.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BFST shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Business First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. It also offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

