Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Acquires $20,261.36 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director Susan B. Williamson bought 2,716 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $20,261.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,112.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Primis Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRST opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $183.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.76. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primis Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 781,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 45,971 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 426,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Primis Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 188,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Primis Financial by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 29,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Primis Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 30,843 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRST. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Primis Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

