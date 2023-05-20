Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Acquires $20,261.36 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director Susan B. Williamson bought 2,716 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $20,261.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,112.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ FRST opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $183.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.76. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $14.41.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.
Several brokerages recently commented on FRST. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Primis Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.
Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.
