Mark Vaile Acquires 2,850 Shares of Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) Stock

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC – Get Rating) insider Mark Vaile bought 2,850 shares of Whitehaven Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$6.96 ($4.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,836.00 ($13,312.75).

Whitehaven Coal Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Get Whitehaven Coal alerts:

Whitehaven Coal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Whitehaven Coal’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. Whitehaven Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.17%.

About Whitehaven Coal

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.