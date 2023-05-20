Insider Buying: Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) CEO Purchases $19,898.06 in Stock

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) CEO Michael Benstock purchased 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $19,898.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 435,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,285.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Benstock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Michael Benstock purchased 5,614 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $48,392.68.

On Thursday, May 11th, Michael Benstock acquired 731 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $5,840.69.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). Superior Group of Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $148.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.09 million. Equities analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -24.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,558,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 104,075 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 396.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 84,325 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,262,000. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

