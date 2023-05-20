XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) Insider Purchases A$21,696.00 in Stock

XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF – Get Rating) insider David Brown bought 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.13 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,696.00 ($14,561.07).

David Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, David Brown acquired 51,000 shares of XRF Scientific stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.18 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,180.00 ($40,389.26).

On Wednesday, April 26th, David Brown acquired 10,000 shares of XRF Scientific stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,500.00 ($8,389.26).

XRF Scientific Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.91.

About XRF Scientific

XRF Scientific Limited manufactures and markets precious metal products, specialized chemicals, and instruments for the scientific, analytical, construction material, and mining industries in Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Capital Equipment, Precious Metals, and Consumables segments.

