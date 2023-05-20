Marie Mendoza Sells 1,447 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,447 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $20,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,297 shares in the company, valued at $578,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $100,954.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $16.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $231.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.53 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,562,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,473,000 after acquiring an additional 173,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,312,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 396,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,217,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,303,000 after purchasing an additional 656,295 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,038,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,994,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,036,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,925,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

